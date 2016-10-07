TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 7
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 6 October 2016 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1227.36
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1205.54
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1247.02
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1225.20
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
