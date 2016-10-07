

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2016 'for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end.'



Santos was selected from a list of 376 candidates.



Announcing the award on Friday, Kaci Kullman Five, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the award should also be seen as a tribute to the Colombian people who, despite great hardships and abuses, have not given up hope of a just peace, and to all the parties who have contributed to the peace process.



President Santos initiated the negotiations that culminated in the signing of a peace accord between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrillas in Cartagena in September, putting an end to a war that cost the lives of at least 220,000 Colombians and displaced close to six million people.



However, a narrow majority of the over 13 million Colombians who cast their ballots said no to the accord. This result has created great uncertainty as to the future of Colombia, and a real danger that the peace process will come to a halt and that civil war will flare up again.



The Norwegian Nobel Committee emphasized the importance of the fact that President Santos is now inviting all parties to participate in a broad-based national dialogue aimed at advancing the peace process.



The civil war in Colombia is one of the longest civil wars in modern times and the sole remaining armed conflict in the Americas. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it firmly believes that President Santos, despite the 'No' majority vote in the referendum, has brought the bloody conflict significantly closer to a peaceful solution, and that much of the groundwork has been laid for both the verifiable disarmament of the FARC guerrillas and a historic process of national fraternity and reconciliation.



The Nobel Peace prize, worth Swedish kronor 8 million or $0.925 million, will be awarded on December 10, the date of Alfred Nobel's death.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX