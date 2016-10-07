Regulatory News:

After the successful subscription of Eltel's (STO:ELTEL) long term incentive programme 2016 (LTIP 2016), approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting in June and initiated in the second quarter 2016, the shares corresponding to the total amount subscribed for in the programme have now been purchased. A total amount of 107,658 Eltel AB shares were purchased at an average price of SEK 89.00, equal to a total value of approximately one million euro. These shares were bought by a third party in public trading at Nasdaq Stockholm in the beginning of October on behalf of the participants of the programme.

The programme was directed towards 85 key individuals at Eltel comprising the Group Management Team and other key employees at Eltel. Participation rate in the programme was 87%.

For more information please visit: www.eltelgroup.com/remuneration

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks Infranets in the segments of Power, Communication and Transport Security, with operations throughout the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Africa. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a loyal and growing customer base of large network owners. In 2015 Eltel net sales amounted to EUR 1,255 million. The current number of employees is approximately 9,600. Since February 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

