Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Report 2010-2016: Access to the Partnering Deals and Agreements Entered into by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.

The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2016 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.

This report provides details of the latest cancer vaccine agreements announced in the healthcare sectors covering the following diagnostics types including adjuvant:

Attenuated vaccine

Subunit vaccine

Toxoid vaccine

Conjugate vaccine

Inactivated vaccine

DNA vaccine

Recombinant vector vaccine

Report scope

Trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of cancer vaccine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 150 cancer vaccine deal records

The leading cancer vaccine deals by value since 2010

In Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2015 , the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific oncology therapy target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking

Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer Vaccine deals

Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers

Chapter 5 - Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Cancer Vaccine dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

