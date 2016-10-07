Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Report 2010-2016: Access to the Partnering Deals and Agreements Entered into by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.
The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2016 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.
This report provides details of the latest cancer vaccine agreements announced in the healthcare sectors covering the following diagnostics types including adjuvant:
- Attenuated vaccine
- Subunit vaccine
- Toxoid vaccine
- Conjugate vaccine
- Inactivated vaccine
- DNA vaccine
- Recombinant vector vaccine
Report scope
- Trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of cancer vaccine deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 150 cancer vaccine deal records
- The leading cancer vaccine deals by value since 2010
In Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering 2010-2015 , the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific oncology therapy target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer Vaccine dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer Vaccine deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer Vaccine dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Cancer Vaccine contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Cancer Vaccine dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/53x968/global_cancer
