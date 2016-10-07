

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday the Donald Trump Campaign released a new television ad entitled 'Consumer Benefit,' which highlights the GOP nominee's comprehensive plan to lower childcare expenses, cut taxes and create jobs.



The ad will air nationally and will be rotated into battleground states, the Campaign said.



It says, as per Trump's Tax Plan, the top tax rate for someone earning $60,000 will go from 15 percent to 12 percent - a 20 percent tax rate reduction, enabling middle-class families to keep more of their hard-earned money.



The Trump Plan will lower the business tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent, and eliminate the corporate alternative minimum tax.



In the ad, Trump promises paid maternity leave for working moms, and an average $5,000 child care tax reduction.



Dr. Terry Neese, Founder of Terry Neese Personnel, said the majority of small business owners like him support Trump because he is the only candidate who has provided a substantial policy platform that creates jobs, cuts taxes and puts the economic well-being of Americans first.



'While his opponent has spent her career advocating for job-killing policies like Obamacare, Mr. Trump has been busy creating jobs and putting forth a clear vision for American success,' he said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX