

Summit Germany Limited (the 'Company')



Dividend Currency Conversion Rate



7 October 2016



Summit Germany Limited, the German commercial real estate company, is pleased to confirm that further to the dividend declaration announcement made on 28 September 2016, the GBP rate for the second interim dividend for 2016 will be GBP 0.8815 for each EUR 1.00 for shareholders who completed the Currency Election form to receive their dividend in GBP.



For further information please contact:



Summit Germany Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1481 700 300



Zohar Levy - Managing Director



Itay Barlev (Braun) - Finance Director



Non-Executive Chairman Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 7050



Harry Hyman



Carey Group, Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 1481 700 300



Sara Bourne



Cenkos Securities, Nominated Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7397 8900



and Joint Broker



Ivonne Cantu (Nomad)



Russell Kerr / Selwyn Jones (Broking)



Liberum Capital Limited, Joint Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222



Chris Clarke / Jill Li



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Summit Germany Limited via GlobeNewswire



BJ4FZW0R33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX