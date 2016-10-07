sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,123 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1JPEK ISIN: CA6666761011 Ticker-Symbol: N3Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHQUEST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHQUEST LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORD GOLD SE GDR
NORD GOLD SE GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORD GOLD SE GDR3,109+2,95 %
NORTHQUEST LTD0,1230,00 %