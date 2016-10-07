Technavio has announced the top nine leading vendors in their recentglobal military mobile computing systems marketreport. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, market shares and growth opportunities by systems (radio, computers, personal computer [PC] or laptops, and smart devices), and growth prospects by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Military mobile computing systems include electronic systems and devices that are used for the transmission of real-time data and reception of video, voice, and data signals essential in defense operations. The facilitation of communication has become an effective means for defense authorities to enhance the capabilities of their units in harsh environments. Also, the defense industry is embracing new mobile computing system technologies and shifting to a new generation of sophisticated systems that enable faster, secure, cost-effective, and more flexible communication.

The Americas was the largest segment of the global military mobile computing systems market in 2015, accounting for a share of 49.17%, followed by EMEA with a share of 29.72%, and APAC with a share of 21.11%.

Competitive vendor landscape

Manufacturers of ruggedized computers hold strong support from military systems designers. However, strong competition in the market has motivated manufacturers to keep up with the rapidly changing evolution of COTS components, while customizing their computers to match specific demands for cost, weight, power, and ruggedness.

"BAE Systems and Rockwell Collins are the two leading vendors in the market. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, more electric technologies, and robust systems," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense analyst from Technavio.

Mergers and acquisitions, along with increased collaboration with alliance partners around the world, would drive the global military communication market during the forecast period. In 2015, Data Link Solutions (DLS) was formed, as a result of the joint venture (JV) of BAE Systems and Rockwell Collins to provide support to the military assets globally. The JV would enhance the company's position in the market and enable direct access to the local customers.

Top nine military mobile computing systems market vendors

BAE Systems

BAE Systems designs and manufactures military computers and display systems that offer broad and advanced capabilities. It also provides mission computing products and application-ready systems that provide flexibility as well as hardware and software reuse for a wide variety of military platforms with maximum use of COTS hardware. The company develops rugged mission computers as a part of Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture (ATCA).

General Dynamics

The information systems and technology business group of General Dynamics provides technologies, products, and services in support of various programs for a wide range of military customers. This group portfolio consists of IT solutions and mission support services, and mobile communication, command-and-control mission systems, and ISR solutions.

Harris

The company through its tactical communications systems business division, manufactures secure radio communications, tactical communication networks, and embedded high-grade encryption solutions for the US and ally military forces. It has developed a family of software-defined tactical radio systems, namely Falcon, that covers manpack, handheld, and soldier-worn vehicular capabilities. Harris has also introduced a next-generation multiband manpack radio systems, namely Falcon III, which can integrate the wideband networking capabilities in the modern battlefield.

Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins designs, manufactures, and supplies navigation and communications systems for both defense and commercial applications. Its product offerings include HF and very high frequency (VHF) software-defined radios, satellite communication systems, radio navigation, GPS equipment, hand-held navigation devices, and multi-mode receivers.

Thales Group

Thales Group has been developing and supplying communications solutions for armed forces since last 70 years. It designs and integrates radio systems for a wide array of platforms, including dismounted infantry, armored vehicles, aircraft, helicopters, and naval vessels. It supplies tactical network solutions to over 40 countries across the globe.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, and integrates advanced, high-performance defense electronic and electro-optic systems and a wide range of defense-related airborne, land, naval, and C4I programs. As of December 2015, the company had 12,134 employees globally.

L-3 Communications

L-3 Communications provides C3ISR systems, avionics, navigation products, and display systems. As of December 2015, the company had 38,000 employees. It reported net revenue of USD 10.99 billion in FY2014 and USD 10.47 billion in FY2015.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman provides systems, products, and solutions focusing on aerospace, electronics, information systems, and technical services to the government and commercial customers across the globe. As of December 2015, the company had 65,000 employees. It reported net revenue of USD 23.98 billion in FY2014 and USD 23.53 billion in FY2015.

Raytheon

Raytheon provides modern electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing; effects; and command, control, communications and intelligence systems; as well as a broad range of mission support services.

