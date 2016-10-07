

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 40 retailers have promised to keep their stores shut on Thanksgiving day, in order to allow their employees to celebrate the holiday with their families.



It is only in recent years that retailers started the trend of shopping on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday, however, many have criticized it to be unfair as employees of retail stores will have to be away from family and friends on the holiday.



Bestblackfriday.com, a website that tracks holiday shopping deals and news, has provided a detailed list of the retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day, which includes American Girl, AT&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, GameStop, Home Depot, IKEA, PetSmart among others.



