Single-use Bioprocessing Market Worth 5.44 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Single-use Media Bags and Containers, Single-use Bioreactor, Filtration Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Purification), End User (Life Science R&D, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 80 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Single-use Bioprocessing Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/single-use-bioprocessing-market-231651297.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global Single-use Bioprocessing Market provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue.

Factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, high energy efficiency, low water usage, less floor space requirement, very low risk of product cross contamination, and faster to implement are the key drivers for the growth of the global single use bioprocessing market. On the other hand, extractability and leachability issues regarding disposable components like plastic bags, and environmental and economic concerns are the major factors that are restraining the growth of the single use bioprocessing market. On the other hand, high potential emerging markets such as China, Japan, and Middle East represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market. Further, the concern for disposal of single-use processes and issues related to scalability and transfer may pose challenges to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global Single-use Bioprocessing Market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end users, and regions. By type of product, the market is categorized into media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others (tubing, connectors, and samplers). The media bags and containers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing products market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of media bags and containers in transportation and storage application.

Furthermore, on the basis of application the Single-use Bioprocessing Market is segmented into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. The filtration application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing application market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use tangential flow filters, depth filters, and chromatography columns in the process development.

On the basis of region, the Single-use Bioprocessing Market is segmented into North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and RoAPAC) and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market, followed by Europe. Both markets are estimated to register double-digit growth rates from 2016 to 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to huge investment opportunities in this region. The growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market in the Asia-Pacific region will revolve around China, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Speak to our research experts:

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=231651297

Major players operating in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), and Merck Milipore (Germany).

Browse Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market by Equipment (Bioreactor, Culture Vessels (Multiwell Plates, Petri Dish)), Consumables (FBS, ABS, Media, Reagents), Application (Therapeutics, Stem Cell), End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Research) - Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-culture-market-media-sera-reagents-559.html

Cell Expansion Market by Product (Reagent, Media, Flow Cytometer, Centrifuge, Bioreactor), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Application (Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research, Cancer), End user (Research Institute, Cell Bank) - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-expansion-market-194978883.html



About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets