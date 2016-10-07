Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "HNWI Asset Allocation in the UK 2016" report to their offering.

This report provides the latest asset allocations of UK HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocations of UK HNWIs to 2020 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.

With the wealth report as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able to obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2020.

Key Highlights

Equities was the largest asset class for UK HNWIs in 2015, with 30.2% of total HNWI assets, followed by business interests with 25.3%, real estate with 16.4%, fixed-income with 15.9%, cash and deposits with 6.6%, and alternatives with 5.7%.

Equities recorded the highest growth during the review period, at a rate of 70.2%, followed by business interests and real estate, at respective rates of 27.4% and 21.6%.

Alternative assets held by UK HNWIs decreased from 6.7% to 5.7% between 2011 and 2015. HNWI allocations to commodities decreased from 2.3% to 1.2% of total assets during this period.

The report expects allocations in commodities to decrease over the forecast period, to reach 1.1% of total HNWI assets by 2020.

UK HNWI liquid assets valued US$1.5 trillion as of 2015, representing 52.7% of total wealth holdings.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 UK Key Facts

4 Distribution of Wealth in UK

5 Analysis of UK HNWI Investments

6 Key Drivers

