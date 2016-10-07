INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to Q3 Revenue 2016 Conference Call

Q3 Revenue 2016
Conference Call
Philippe Lazare
Chairman and CEO
is pleased to invite you to Ingenico Group third quarter revenue conference call
Wednesday, October 26th at 6pm (CET)
Please dial the following numbers to join the call:
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conference code: 960278
- Dial-in FR: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +33 (0)1 70 99 32 12
- Dial-in International: Â Â Â Â Â Â +44 (0) 207 1620 177
- Dial-in U.S.A: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +1Â 646Â 934 6795
A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at 5:45pm.
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at (http://www.ingenico.com/)www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â twitter.com/Ingenico
Contacts Investors
| StÃ©phanie Constand
VP Investor Relations
stephanie.constand@ingenico.com (mailto:stephanie.constand@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 85 68
| Caroline Alamy
Investor Relations Manager
caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 85 09Â
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire