INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to Q3 Revenue 2016 Conference Call

Q3 Revenue 2016

Conference Call

Philippe Lazare

Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to Ingenico Group third quarter revenue conference call

Wednesday, October 26th at 6pm (CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conference code: 960278

Dial-in FR: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +33 (0)1 70 99 32 12

Dial-in International: Â Â Â Â Â Â +44 (0) 207 1620 177

Dial-in U.S.A: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +1Â 646Â 934 6795

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at 5:45pm.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at (http://www.ingenico.com/)www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â twitter.com/Ingenico

Contacts Investors

StÃ©phanie Constand

VP Investor Relations

stephanie.constand@ingenico.com (mailto:stephanie.constand@ingenico.com)

(T) / 01 58 01 85 68 Caroline Alamy

Investor Relations Manager

caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)

(T) / 01 58 01 85 09Â

VERSION PDF (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2047678/765450.pdf)



