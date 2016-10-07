sprite-preloader
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to Q3 Revenue 2016 Conference Call

INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Invitation to Q3 Revenue 2016 Conference Call

Q3 Revenue 2016
Conference Call

Philippe Lazare
Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to Ingenico Group third quarter revenue conference call

Wednesday, October 26th at 6pm (CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Conference code: 960278

  • Dial-in FR: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  +33 (0)1 70 99 32 12
  • Dial-in International: Â Â Â Â Â Â  +44 (0) 207 1620 177
  • Dial-in U.S.A: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  +1Â 646Â 934 6795

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at 5:45pm.

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at (http://www.ingenico.com/)www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  twitter.com/Ingenico

Contacts Investors

StÃ©phanie Constand
VP Investor Relations
stephanie.constand@ingenico.com (mailto:stephanie.constand@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 85 68		 Caroline Alamy
Investor Relations Manager
caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 85 09Â
VERSION PDF (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2047678/765450.pdf)


