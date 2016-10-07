

Downing ONE VCT plc 7 October 2016 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 7 October 2016 of ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 14 December 2015 ('Offer') as follows:



1,457,630 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 94.69p.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 13 October 2016.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 102,646,664 Ordinary Shares.



