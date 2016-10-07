Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal mobile NAND flash marketreport. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NAND flash chips to consumer electronics manufacturers for smartphones, tablets, audio players, and digital still cameras (DSCs) segments.

The global mobile negative-AND (NAND) flash market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. NAND flash is gaining more popularity over dynamic random access memory (DRAM) as it does not have to be powered continuously to retain data. Vendors are shifting their focus from the production of 2D NAND to 3D NAND, as the latter stores more bits of data per layer of memory cells and lowers the cost per gigabyte.

The smartphone and tablet application segments are the two largest segments of the global mobile NAND flash market. NAND flash is ideal for portable devices due to its non-volatile feature and hence it is widely used in smartphones and tablets. The smartphone market is growing at a CAGR of 7.61% and the tablet market is growing at a CAGR of 8.32%, which provides an incentive for NAND flash vendors.

Competitive vendor landscape

The market is dominated by major vendors and the competition among vendors in the market is intense. As the entry barriers in the market are high, the entry of new players in the market is difficult. Many new suppliers are attracted to the market because of its high growth potential. The existing vendors in the market are investing heavily in R&D of new and innovative products.

"Samsung produces 3D NAND flash by vertically stacking the memory cells instead of photolithography, which enables 3D NAND to provide more capacity and occupy less space. Micron Technology and Intel have jointly manufactured the high-density 3D NAND flash memory known as 3D XPoint," says Chetan Mohan, a lead embedded systems analyst from Technavio.

Samsung is mass-producing 3D-NAND flash memory, and it has gradually increased its market share. Toshiba and SanDisk are also expected to increase supplies of NAND flash products during the forecast period. Intel is expected to start manufacturing 3D NAND flash products in Dalian, China, in the second half of 2016.

Top six mobile NAND flash market vendors

Intel

The NAND flash business of Intel comes under the non-volatile memory solutions segment. The company's NAND flash memory products are manufactured by IM Flash Technologies and Micron Technology. In 2015, the company announced the launch of 3D XPoint technology, which is a type of non-volatile memory. The introduction of products like 3D NAND and 3D XPoint technology is helping companies to deliver solutions to customers in their data centers and Internet of Things businesses. The company has also increased its capital investment in new memory technologies.

Micron Technology

It manufactures and sells a full range of memory products such as DRAM, NAND flash, and not OR (NOR) flash memory for applications in computing, networking, consumer, industrial, automotive, embedded, and mobile products sectors. In the NAND flash memory segment, the company offers high-speed SLC, MLC, and TLC NAND flash products. These products are compatible with advanced interfaces. MLC products have two times the bit density of SLC products and TLC products have three times the bit density of SLC products.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung plans to strengthen its core business by focussing on segments such as memory chips, TVs, and mobile phones to develop premium products and strengthen technology leadership. In 2015, Samsung Electronics was the market leader of NAND flash memory, accounting for 32.57% of the total market. Its top ranking in the NAND memory market is supported by its superior technology.

SanDisk

SanDisk products include flash storage solutions for enterprise data centers and client computing platforms, and removable and embedded flash products for mobile devices, automotive, cameras, and connected home electronics. The products are reliable and affordable and are used as flash storage solutions by consumers and enterprises in a variety of devices and applications.

SK Hynix

SK Hynix produces memory semiconductors like DRAM and NAND flash, which are required for mobile devices, computers, and other IT devices. The demand for larger volumes of compact, high-capacity, and high-speed products such as TLC and 3D NAND flash has been increasing. Therefore, the company has been focusing on producing 16-nano MLC since 2014. The company has employed the cost reduction process through TLC and the 3D technology to increase its market share in the NAND flash market.

Toshiba

Toshiba has a strategic alliance with SanDisk for the production of NAND flash memory, which includes production joint ventures. Under this agreement, Toshiba is allowed to purchase SanDisk's ownership interests in the production joint ventures. Furthermore, Toshiba and SanDisk each provide a 50% guaranty in respect of the lease agreements of production facilities held by the production joint ventures. The aim of the joint venture is to strengthen the production of NAND flash memory.

