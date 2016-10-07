A New Generation of Hotel Opens in the Fashion Capital of the World

PARIS, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

- pentahotels celebrates its Paris grand opening with celebrity guests

The very first pentahotel in France celebrated its grand opening last night with a bang in Paris, presenting product innovations to the public for the first time. pentahotels represents a new generation of hotels. Known for its unique interior design and "neighbourhood" look and feel, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the upper mid-market segment.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161007/416422 )



Among the party's attendees were international VIPs such as male model Papis Loveday, the French Olympic gold medal winner Émilie Andéol and Paralympic gold medal winner Damien Seguin as well as international press, dancing the night away at the pentaparisparty. At the event, guests had the exclusive opportunity to try out the trendy penta PlayerPads - fashionable rooms that come equipped with pinball machines or PlayStation4 consoles. This innovative new room concept does not only make the gamer's heart skip a beat but is certain to keep everyone entertained. None other than international music stars Milow, Eva Simons, members from boyband Blue, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe, Rolf Stahlhofen and the pentahotels' house band performed private concerts live on stage. After this spectacular introduction, the pentahotel in Paris might just be the most recognisable hotel in the capital of fashion.

The launch of pentahotel Paris also revealed the new Global Design of the innovative lifestyle hotel brand, shown in a mock-up-room and in parts of the hotel's public areas. Characterised by a trendy and comfortable feel with unique features, this latest overhaul is bound to set new standards in the guest experience in the upper mid-market hotel segment. The new design will be standard to all new pentahotels worldwide by 2017. The conferencing area also presents a brand innovation called the penta ThinkTank, which sets the track to a new complete conferencing experience. Additionally, the extraordinary penta PlayerPad will be introduced to all 27 pentahotels around the globe this year.

With these remarkable next steps on the horizon, pentahotels' Managing Director Alastair Thomann was delighted to announce the brand's impressive expansion plans: "It is our aim to expand the pentahotels brand to 80 hotels by 2020. With our new generation of 'neighbourhood-lifestyle' hotels, introducing our new Global Design and the launch of two exciting innovations in rooms and conferencing, we again have created something truly outstanding in the international upper mid-market hotel segment. This is only the beginning of exciting times and a very successful future."

With 27 hotels across seven countries on two continents, pentahotels offers individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. The hallmark of the hotel chain is the pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visit http://www.pentahotels.com . Follow us on facebook.de/pentahotels for our latest news.

