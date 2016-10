WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) have regained some ground but remain notably lower in afternoon trading on Friday. Tyson is currently down by 8.9 percent after hitting a three-month intraday low.



The steep drop by Tyson comes after Pivotal Research downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Hold amid concerns about the impact of a price-fixing lawsuit.



