HOLLYWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - October 07, 2016) - In the news release, "NV5 to Host Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call on Friday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern," issued earlier today by NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE), we are advised by the company that the headline, first sentence of paragraph one and conference call information bulletin should read, "Thursday, November 3, 2016," rather than "Friday, November 4," as originally issued. In addition, the webcast replay will be available through "November 10, 2016," instead of "November 11, 2016." Complete corrected text follows.

NV5 to Host Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

HOLLYWOOD, FL -- Marketwired - October 7, 2016) - NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (NASDAQ: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 on Thursday, November 3, 2016, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rama, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2016

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 877-311-4180

International dial-in number: +1 616-548-5594

Conference ID: 95195155

Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website, www.NV5.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call through November 10, 2016.

Toll-free replay number: +1 855-859-2056

International replay number: +1 404-537-3406

Replay PIN number: 95195155

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates 60 offices in 26 states nationwide, and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

