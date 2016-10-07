Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Farm Machinery Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of farm machinery market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Farm Machinery market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. FARM MACHINERY MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of farm machinery market

2.2. Producers of farm machinery in Germany, including contact details and product range

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN FARM MACHINERY

3.1. Export and import of tractors: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of cultivators: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of harvesters: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of balers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of seeders: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of shellers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of milking machines: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF FARM MACHINERY IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Farm Machinery in Germany

5.2. Farm Machinery consumers in Germany

