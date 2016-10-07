Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cigarettes and Cigars Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of cigarettes and cigars market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Cigarettes and Cigars market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. TOBACCO, CIGARETTES AND CIGARS MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of tobacco, cigarettes and cigars market

2.2. Producers of tobacco, cigarettes, cigars in Germany, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of cigarettes

2.2.2. Producers of cigars

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN TOBACCO, CIGARETTES, CIGARS

3.1. Export and import of unmanufactured tobacco: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of cigarettes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of cigars, cheroots and cigarillos: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of smoking tobacco and tobacco substitutes: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF TOBACCO, CIGARETTES AND CIGARS IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Cigarettes and Cigars in Germany

5.2. Cigarettes and Cigars consumers in Germany

