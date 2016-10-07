Technavio analysts forecast the global protective communication equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global protective communication equipmentmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the study considers the revenue generated from the sales of protective communication equipment by manufacturers.

Intelligent hearing protection and communication products are expected to revolutionize the global protective communication equipment market, as these products include features for situational awareness and speech enhancement, in addition to hearing protection. So the adoption of these products in various end-use industries, particularly defense, will increase over the forecast period.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global protective communication equipment market:

Strong demand from defense sector

Demand for products with entertainment solutions

Rising consumption of intelligent hearing protection and communication products

Strong demand from defense sector

The defense industry is a key end-user of protective communication products. Members of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force are exposed to various continuous noise and impulse noise. There are inherent differences in how different sources of noise impact the hearing of a person. For instance, the noise from small arms and larger ordnance results in mechanical and physical damage to the structures of the ear. Whereas, continuous noise exposure causes long-term cellular changes and subsequently results in hearing loss.

Abhay Sinha, a lead researchanalyst at Technavio, says, "Since the sources of noise that members of the defense force face are varied, there is a higher need for specialized hearing protection products. Situational awareness and communication are also of prime importance to the defense industry, as these factors can determine the success or failure of tactical operations. So, the defense industry is a key end-user of intelligent hearing protection and communication products

Demand for products with entertainment solutions

Vendors in the market are focusing on the introduction of products that also offer entertainment options, in addition to hearing protection and communication solutions. An increasing number of wearers in the industrial end-use segment and individual consumers prefer products that offer on-the-job entertainment. Products with entertainment solutions also improve wearer compliance since wearers need not switch between conventional music players and hearing protection products.

"Vendors in the market such as Silenta offer a range of products with entertainment options. For instance, Silenta's A-Com FM includes an FM radio receiver that allows users to listen to radio stations. The FM radio is automatically muted when there is incoming audio communication," adds Abhay.

Rising consumption of intelligent hearing protection and communication products

Intelligent or hearing protection products offer active or dynamic hearing protection from noise by providing noise-level-dependent hearing protection. These products detect impact noise and high noise levels and instantaneously reduce them to a safe and comfortable level (usually 80-85 dB). When noise decreases to safe levels, intelligent hearing protection products detect this decline and reduce the level of attenuation provided. Intelligent hearing protection products also provide situational awareness to the wearer by amplifying ambient noise. Thus, normal conversations can be carried out by the user without the need for product removal from the ear.

Intelligent hearing protection products are smart alternatives to passive hearing protection products that provide uniform attenuation irrespective of the noise level. So, the global intelligent hearing protection market is likely to post a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

3M

Honeywell

