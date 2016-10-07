VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- HLD Land Development Limited Partnership ("HLD" or the "Partnership") (CSE: HLD.UN)(CSE: HLD.UN.CN) was advised recently that Mr. Peter Wilson had resigned in his capacity as one of the directors of the General Partner, 7275803 Canada Inc.(the "GP"), effective July 20, 2016.

Contacts:

HLD Land Development Limited Partnership

Kulwant Chauhan

Chairman of the Board of the General Partner

604-696-3484



