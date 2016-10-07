Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aquaculture Equipment Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of aquaculture equipment market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Aquaculture Equipment market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. AQUACULTURE EQUIPMENT MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of aquaculture equipment market

2.2. Producers of aquaculture equipment in Germany, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of aquaculture machine aerators

2.2.2. Producers of other aquaculture equipment

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN AQUACULTURE EQUIPMENT

3.1. Export and import of fishing nets: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of fishing ropes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of aquaculture traps: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF AQUACULTURE EQUIPMENT IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Aquaculture Equipment in Germany

5.2. Aquaculture Equipment consumers in Germany

