PEABODY, Mass., 2016-10-07 19:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation (Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security technology, today announced the European launch of its new bk3500 ultrasound system at the 10th European Congress on Emergency Medicine (EuSEM), which took place October 1-5, in Vienna, Austria.



BK Ultrasound's new bk3500™ system is designed to satisfy the needs of emergency departments. The robust, slender, easy-to-maneuver premium ultrasound system has superb image quality, integrated IT functionality, a long-lasting battery, and a hybrid user interface with both tactile buttons and touch screen. In addition, the rapid boot-up time and guided workflow allow clinicians to start exams quicker and finish faster.



For a complete point-of-care solution, bkHub™ offers a unique, software image management system designed for storage, quality assurance, training and billing to help streamline the emergency department workflow and reduce the time, cost and paperwork associated with clinical practice.



"The bk3500 is a system that not only has excellent image quality but also caters to all user skill levels by combining ease of use with advanced features, making it the perfect choice for emergency departments," said Christopher C. Raio, MD MBA FACEP, chairman, emergency medicine, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, and chief, emergency medicine service line, Catholic Health Services, Long Island, New York, USA. "In my center, the bkHub has made our workflow more efficient for billing and ultrasound quality assurance when training emergency physicians."



As with all of BK Ultrasound products, the bk3500 offers a comprehensive selection of transducers with the exclusive Smart™ button, allowing users to activate the transducer, freeze, print and store images with a simple press, reducing the time needed to perform essential imaging functions.



Jacques Coumans, Ph.D., Analogic's VP and chief marketing and scientific officer, said, "We had a very positive response to the introduction of our bk3500 ultrasound system to the European healthcare market. Many physicians came by our booth at EuSEM to learn more about our Vector Flow Imaging Assist technology, which is currently being studied to measure its impact on fluid responsiveness in septic patients. This novel technology automatically finds maximum velocity, measures the diameter of the vessel, and calculates flow volume in a matter of seconds. VFI Assist has the potential to be a clinical game changer in emergency medicine."



About Analogic Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection. Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand, used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care, are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.



Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation. bk3500, bkHub and Smart are trademarks of Analogic Corporation.



