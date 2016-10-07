According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global rear-seat infotainment market is expected to reach 26.94 million units by 2020, growing at a CAGR of more than 27%.

This research report titled 'Global Rear-seat Infotainment Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. In terms of geographical coverage, the report analyzes three geographic regions and explicitly states key leading countries in the respective regions as per the market.

Traditionally, competition among automotive manufacturers was limited to engine capacity, acceleration, and horsepower. But, recently, OEMs and consumers are also focusing on the content behind the vehicle's dashboard. A budding area of competition among both automobile manufacturers and automotive infotainment system manufacturers is the software or OS used in vehicle infotainment systems.

Recently, manufacturers of automotive infotainment systems are shifting toward a PC-like architectural concept. This concept has enabled the software or OS used in the system to act as the product differentiator among brands.

Technavio's automotive analysts categorize the global rear-seat infotainment market into four major segments by operating systems (OS). They are:

QNX

Microsoft

Linux

Others

The top three OS segments for the global rear-seat infotainment market are:

Global rear-seat infotainment market by QNX

QNX is a commercial OS that is aimed primarily at the embedded systems market. The QNX platform for infotainment is a unique set of pre-integrated and optimized technologies from QNX software systems and dozens of ecosystem partners. QNX is designed for flexibility and it provides development teams with a variety of options for building reliable world-class infotainment systems that keep pace with the ongoing advancements in the mobile device market. It offers a low-risk path for building reliable and compelling connected platforms that improve the bottom line.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronics analyst from Technavio, "The advantage of QNX is that it is an open source OS, which is ideal for today's infotainment systems that make cars act more like smartphones. QNX continues to extend its reach into the automotive market with a growing portfolio of products and services

Global rear-seat infotainment market by Microsoft

Microsoft has been the most used OS for different car entertainment systems over the years. OEMs like Ford, Kia, BMW, Nissan, and Fiat have all used special versions of Windows-embedded automotive software to create their own interfaces and systems. In 2015, Microsoft was the second-most adopted OS in the rear-seat infotainment market, however they are facing stiff competition from open-source OS' like QNX and Linux.

"In 2014, Microsoft unveiled the concept of connecting windows devices to the car infotainment system equipped with windows OS. The concept, which is in the testing phase, will allow Windows devices to mirror the device's screen to the car infotainment screen, which will have touch and a car-friendly interface. This prototype used the connectivity standard MirrorLink, which is an alternative to the Apple's CarPlay system," says Siddharth.

Global rear-seat infotainment market by Linux

Linux is the open-source OS in automotive infotainment OS market. Linux OS is witnessing significant growth in adoption, owing to the need for making car infotainment system similar to smartphones. Linux, being an open-source OS, allows OEMs or suppliers to design infotainment systems according to their requirements and cost effectively. This allows easy upgradation for the system as technology gets better. Formation of the GENIVI Alliance to adopt open source platforms gave a positive push to the adoption of Linux in the infotainment market as this alliance decided to use Linux as the base OS.

The compatibility and flexibility will help Linux to witness strong adoption during the forecast period. Therefore, Technavio expects Linux in the rear-seat infotainment market to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, and this growth will be fastest among all OS in this market. This growth will allow them to position themselves as market leader by 2020. Linux is expected to account for a market share of 41.30% in the rear-seat infotainment market by 2020.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alpine Electronics

Delphi

Harman International

Panasonic

Pioneer

