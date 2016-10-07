Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Coffee Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents an analysis of the coffee market in Germany.

Report Scope:

A brief country profile includes general information and the main economic indicators and specifies the business environment in Germany.

The coffee market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated.

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country.

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders' databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. COFFEE MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of coffee market

2.2. Producers of coffee in Germany, including contact details and product range

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN COFFEE

3.1. Export and import of unroasted coffee beans: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of roasted coffee: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF COFFEE IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of coffee in Germany

5.2. Coffee consumers in Germany

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vt3g6c/coffee_market_in.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161007005699/en/

