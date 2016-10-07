Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Grains Market in Germany: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of grains market in Germany.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany.

Grains market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated.

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country.

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. GRAINS MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of grains market

2.2. Producers of grains in Germany, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of wheat

2.2.2. Producers of barley

2.2.3. Producers of sorghum

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN GRAINS

3.1. Export and import of wheat and meslin: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of rye: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of barley: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of oats: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of maize (corn): volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of rice: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of grains sorghum: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of buckwheat, millet and canary seed; other cereals: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. CONSUMERS OF GRAINS IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Grains in Germany

5.2. Grains consumers in Germany

