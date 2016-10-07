Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal travel irons marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Travel irons are mostly used by business professionals. However, with increasing consciousness of consumers about dressing even during leisure travel, the sales of these portable, lightweight irons will likely increase during the forecast period.

As irons comprise a part of the very basic appliances, there is not much innovation taking place on this front, globally. However, in order to increase the sales of travel irons and further entice consumers, players are introducing various features such as convertible wings, dual voltage, and compact nonstick soleplates.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global travel irons market is moderately competitive with the presence of numerous leading conventional iron brands presenting a wide variety of models. Companies compete against each other in terms of quality, technology, and pricing. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this stiff competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings by incorporating innovations and stay abreast of emerging technologies that have a bearing on their product lines.

"Providing low-price options is one of the strategies that the players of small domestic appliances like travel irons are focusing on. Players operating in this space are also focusing on offering innovative features for consumers looking to upgrade their existing travel iron models," says Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and services analyst from Technavio.

A rise in the prevalence of Omni channel retailing can be seen in the market, as players realize the vital role of this channel in ensuring the maximum visibility of products. Omni-channel retailing uses a mix of distribution channels like retail stores and online stores for enhancing customer engagement. Key players like Koninklijke Philips and Sunbeam Products are focusing on omni channel retailing for selling their products.

Top six travel irons market vendors

Conair

Conair develops, manufactures, and markets personal grooming, bath and spa, hair care, health and wellness, garment and home care, oral care, and travel products.

It serves customers through its online retailers and online stores in the US, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil. It has distribution centers in Phoenix, Arizona and East Windsor, New Jersey, US. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Rantoul, Illinois, US.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips engages in healthcare, consumer lifestyle, and lighting businesses worldwide. In FY2015, the company reported a revenue of $26.9 billion. In the same financial year, the company reported a revenue of $3.06 billion through its domestic appliances category.

The company is focusing on entering into new agreements and contracts, which will create ample growth opportunities by strengthening its revenue sources. In April 2015, the company entered into a partnership agreement with Al-Araby Group for the launch of its first steam iron production line in Egypt. Such agreements and contracts enable the company to acquire new customer bases.

NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries offers diversified products that enhance its brand value. It offers premium household appliances under the Hamilton Beach brand and low-priced appliances under the Proctor Silex brand. It also licensed the Jamba brand for its line of blenders and juicing products. Such diversified brand portfolio helps the company to enhance its brand value.

Panasonic

Panasonic offers various products that improve its brand value. It sells its products through dealers and distributors across the world. It also sells its products through e-commerce websites. Such diversified distribution channels enable the company to leverage its position in the market.

Rowenta

Rowenta operates as a subsidiary of Groupe SEB, and therefore can gain support from its parent company's well-established business operations and distribution channels. Groupe SEB sells its products in 150 countries. It operates in most major as well as emerging geographical markets. Through its parent company, Rowenta can gain low outsourcing costs and can acquire businesses or assets to expand its business. Such initiatives will aid in increasing the share of the company in the market.

Sunbeam Products

Sunbeam Products markets and sells its products in the US, Latin America, EMEA, Canada, and APAC markets. It sells its products through sales representatives, dealers, direct sales, authorized dealers, and education sales. It has sales offices in 20 countries. Such strong network enables the company to sell its products in various countries.

