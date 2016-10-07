ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement regarding the Government of Canada's support for innovative businesses in western Canada.

Date: October 8, 2016 Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Vitalus Nutrition Inc. 3911 Mt. Lehman Road Abbotsford, BC V2T 5W5

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:

Ben Stanford

Regional Communications Manager

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia

604-666-7038

ben.stanford@canada.ca



