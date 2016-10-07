Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polyurethane Market by Product, Application, Regions Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2015-2020)" report to their offering.

The Global Polyurethane market is expected to reach approximately $77 billion by 2020 from $53.0 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Over 92% of the global polyurethane demand comes from North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America and Western Europe are mature markets and are expected to grow passively. Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe and South America will be the regions to watch for a PU boom in the coming decade. The clear front runner is the Asia-Pacific region with the healthy Chinese and Indian markets. The Middle East has been witnessing robust growth over the past few years.

Growing demand for polyurethane from the bedding, cushioning, carpeting, construction and automotive industries and growth of end-use industries such as construction and electronics are expected to propel the growth in this industry. The volatility in crude oil prices, causing fluctuating prices of MDI and TDI, has been a key factor hampering market growth. Strong competition from the fiberglass and polystyrene industries and decline in automotive production are also the constraints for the growth of this industry.

Competition among existing players is high because of similar marketing strategies by various companies.

Companies Mentioned:

BASF

Bayer

Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Chemtura Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

DOW Chemical

Huntsman Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Sekisui Chemical

Tosoh Corporation

Trelleborg

Wanhua

Report Structure:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

4. By Product

5. By Application

6. By Region

7. Company Profiles

8. Industry Structure

9. Industry M&As, Consolidations

10. Investment Opportunities

11. Global Polyurethane Market Road Ahead

12. Tables

13. Disclaimer

