Research and Markets - Global Motorcycle Traction Control System Market CAGR Growth of 8.74% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Aprilia, Yamaha, Bazzaz

DUBLIN, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motorcycle Traction Control System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global motorcycle traction control system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, the factor positively influencing the sales of TCS is the adoption of touring motorcycles. The TCS is becoming a standard fitment in the touring segment motorcycles. All BMW Motorrad motorcycles are equipped with TCS from 2012.

This heavyweight segment should account for a maximum adoption of TCS during the forecast period. Basically, the increasing focus of consumers toward heavyweight motorcycles is attributed to the comfort level and safety given by these motorcycles for long-distance travelling. This focus is the major driver in the motorcycle TCS market.

Further, the report states that the complexity of parts and complex installation needed for TCS pose a challenge for the global motorcycle TCS market. As applications of motorcycle TCS are increasing, the controlling part such as the control unit is becoming increasingly complex in design. The design of a control unit should take into account the different scenarios.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Continental

Bosch

BMW Motorrad

Ducati

Kawasaki

Aprilia

MV Agusta

Yamaha

Bazzaz

Nemesis

Gripone

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

PART 14: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/crm5qn/global_motorcycle

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716