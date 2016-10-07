

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were lower Friday, failing to sustain $50 a barrel after Baker Hughes said U.S. rig counts continued to rise.



Nov. WTI oil was down 63 cents, or 1.3%, for the day to settle at $49.81/bbl.



Still, prices were up 3.3% for the week, having touched the highest.



Drillers added three oil rigs in the week to Oct. 7, bringing the total count up to 428, Baker Hughes said today.



Markets are looking ahead to next week's informal meeting between OPEC and Russia.



It is expected that Russia will confirm plans to join other major producers in trimming oil output in order to put a floor under oil prices.



