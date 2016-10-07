TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Global Remote Technologies Ltd. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective at market close, Global Remote, currently the subject of a Cease Trade Order, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.

Date: Effective market close, October 7, 2016

Symbol: RGT

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

