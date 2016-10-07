LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Damanant Ventures, LLC. (d/b/a DAMANANT), an events, marketing and distribution company specializing in the cannabis industry, today announced they will be hosting a special performance by Raekwon from the Wu Tang Clan on October 8th, 2016 at the Nectar Lounge in Seattle, Washington. Raekwon will be headlining the event along with other great performances by MC Supernatural, Tasman Holloway, DJ Charma, Spac3man & ARS. Doors open at 8pm and go until close.

In Association with Dawgstar, Western Cultured, Leafhead and Piece of Mind

Hosting cannabis-industry mixer from 5pm to 8pm on October 8th, Meet n' Greet with Raekwon, and live performance at the Nectar Lounge

Prior to the event there will be a VIP cannabis-industry-only mixer hosted at Piece of Mind Freemont (315 N. 36th St. Seattle, WA 98103) across the street from the Nectar lounge from 5pm to 8pm. The mixer will include great networking, alcohol provided by Lagunitas, beverages provided by Monster Energy, free taco truck and the Cannabus smoking area.

DAMANANT has partnered with DMA, Dawgstar, Western Cultured, Leafhead and Piece of Mind to promote both incredible events. "The Cannabis industry is a robust and growing industry and we are pleased to partner with well-established companies and talent," said Robert Mattison III, Chief Executive Officer, Damanant Ventures, LLC. "We are a growing company with the main goal of helping cannabis companies scale their business to reach their full potential and we are doing it one great project at a time."

About Damanant Ventures, LLC

We are DAMANANT. We are the bridge-builders; the connectors; the caterers to your needs. We are a team of influential entrepreneurs from the entertainment, tech, financial, and pharmaceutical industries offering highest-level access and insight into the developing multi- billion dollar cannabis industry.

We believe in team synergy, and the habit of creative cooperation. It is teamwork, open- mindedness, and the adventure of finding new solutions to old problems. But it doesn't just happen on its own. It's a process, and through that process, our team brings personal experience and expertise to the table. Together, we can produce far better results than could be done individually. DAMANANT synergy = powerful and innovative solutions.

