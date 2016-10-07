MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: OGI)(OTCQB: OGRMF) (the "Company" or "OrganiGram") announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company shall satisfy transaction success fees payable to XIB by issuing 106,430 of Common Shares in the capital of OrganiGram to XIB. The Common Shares will be issued at a price of $1.72 per share. Any issuance of shares will be subject to applicable hold periods required under securities laws.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the re-appointment of XIB as a consultant of OrganiGram for an additional term of up to 12 months. Under the agreement, XIB will continue to assist the Company with corporate development initiatives including, but not limited to, acquisitions, strategic networking and market awareness.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, OrganiGram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. OrganiGram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. OrganiGram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

