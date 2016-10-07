THACKERVILLE, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- VGT is a sponsor of the 2016 World Long Drive Championship, and the finals are coming to WinStar World Casino and Resort next week. In support of its longstanding partnership with Chickasaw Nation, VGT will donate the commercial air time it received as a sponsor to the Tribe.

"VGT values its partnership with Chickasaw Nation, and we fully support the Tribe's mission to provide essential services such as health care, education, transportation, aging services, youth and family care to the people of Chickasaw," said VGT President Jay Sevigny. "It is our pleasure to donate the air time to Chickasaw Nation so that the Tribe can communicate its mission to the Championship's many viewers."

VGT has been a long-time partner with the Chickasaw Nation, and the company's products can be found at all Chickasaw locations.

To learn more about the historical Chickasaw Nation and other Chickasaw destinations, visit Chickasaw.net.

According to its website, the World Long Drive Championship (Oct. 6-12) will feature an 80-man match play bracket, which will be narrowed to 16 competitors ahead of Golf Channel's back-to-back nights of coverage. The champion will earn a $125,000 first place prize.

About Video Gaming Technologies, Inc.

VGT--An Aristocrat Company is the leading designer/manufacturer/distributor of Class II games for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., with a manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla., and design studios throughout the country. The VGT difference provides customers with exciting game titles that generate intense player loyalty, record-setting gaming revenues, the assurance of reliability and unmatched customer service. Visit www.vgt.net.

About WinStar World Casino and Resort

With more games than any other casino in the world, WinStar World Casino and Resort offers more than 7,400 electronic games, 98 tables games, 46 poker tables and the 3,500-seat Global Event Center and the nearly 1,400-room WinStar World Casino Hotel. Located just north of the Oklahoma/Texas border along Interstate 35, WinStar World Casino and Resort presents unrivaled gaming action 24 hours a day, seven days a week, world-class entertainers and a wide range of restaurants. For more information, go to www.WinStarWorldCasino.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/WinStarWorldCasino or http://twitter.com/#!/WinStarWorld.

