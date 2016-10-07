GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - October 07, 2016) - Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announces that it has updated its popular Storage Interface Comparison reference page.

The Demartek Storage Interface Comparison reference page provides information on interfaces used in computer storage devices including Ethernet, Fibre Channel, FCoE, InfiniBand, iSCSI, NVMe, PCI Express, SAS, SATA, Thunderbolt and USB. This material includes history and roadmaps, comments on data transfer rates, cabling and connectors and more. There is also a downloadable, interactive PDF version of this content.

"The industry continues to design and develop enhancements to existing storage interfaces and invent new interfaces that take advantage of emerging technologies," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "We created this page several years ago and update it periodically so that IT professionals can find a great deal of useful information in one place."

This Demartek Storage Interface Comparison reference page is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_Interface_Comparison.html on the Demartek web site.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available at: http://www.demartek.com/TestLab on the Demartek website.

Demartek public projects and materials are announced on a variety of social media outlets, including:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Demartek

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/demartek

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Demartek

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Demartek/feed

Sign-up for the free Demartek monthly newsletter on the Demartek website to be notified when other lab validation reports, Deployment Guides, and commentaries become available.

Contact:

Dennis Martin

303-940-7575