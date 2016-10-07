

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Package shipping companies United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) have suspended pickups and deliveries because of Hurricane Matthew.



The Category 3 storm has claimed the lives of hundreds of people in Haiti. The weather experts forecast the storm to travel up the eastern coast of Florida and reach the coastlines of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina over the next two days. All four states have declared states of emergency.



UPS announced to its customers that it will not pickup or deliver in affected areas of South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. UPS's service affected ZIP codes includes 871 in Florida, 56 in George and 129 in South Carolina.



'We will work to ensure the safety of our employees and to not impact evacuation routes while minimizing effects on service,' UPS said. 'Contingency plans are being implemented to ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit.'



