VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 07, 2016) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8) is pleased to announce that it has retained Virtus Advisory Group Inc. ("Virtus"), to develop and implement a strategic corporate communications program to increase the Company's exposure among industry stakeholders and investors across Canada.

In connection with the engagement, Virtus has been awarded a consulting agreement for an initial term of six months commencing October 1, 2016, at a monthly fee of CDN$4,000, with the anticipated cost over the next six months not expected to exceed CDN$24,000. The Agreement may be renewed at the Company's option or terminated at any time by APC by providing 30 days' notice. APC has also agreed to grant options to purchase 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Options") at a price of CDN$0.05 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, which require that Options granted to a consultant providing investor relations services must vest in stages over 12 months with no more than one-quarter of the options vesting in any three month period. Virtus acts at arm's length to APC and does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The appointment of Virtus is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Virtus Advisory Group

Virtus is a Toronto-based consulting firm, providing select private and publicly listed companies with business consulting, capital markets strategy and investor relations services. The company provides expert counsel and access to an unmatched network of investors and capital markets professionals across Canada and the United States. Virtus helps issuers establish the relationships and the investor confidence required to build long-term shareholder value. Visit http://www.virtusadvisory.com for more information.

About Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is advancing a Site-Specific Protein Modification technology platform to enable the development of superior protein therapeutics. Using this technology, APC has generated numerous and diverse modifications of annexin proteins with superior binding and stability properties which are amenable to further labeling and conjugation for use in therapeutic applications. APC is now vigorously applying its technologies to achieve the site-specific labeling of therapeutic antibodies and provide the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates. More information: www.advancedproteome.com.

Alexander (Allen) Krantz

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (617) 638-0340

http://www.advancedproteome.com



Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

Tel: 416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com