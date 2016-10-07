OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- On Saturday, October 8, Giant Tiger will celebrate the official opening of its new store in Wetaskiwin, Alberta.

The new Giant Tiger store, located at 3725-56th Street, will occupy approximately 22,000 square feet and will offer third party gift cards, GT gift cards, and stamps.

The grand opening will be a fun-filled day with plenty of free activities for customers of all ages, including promotional giveaways, Giant Value Sampling and of course, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger. There will also be a charitable BBQ with proceeds supporting the Wetaskiwin Air Cadets Club.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GTWetaskiwin.

WHAT: Giant Tiger Wetaskiwin grand opening

WHERE: 3725-56th Street

WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2016

7:35 a.m.: Speeches and ribbon-cutting ceremony

8:00 a.m.: Giant Tiger Wetaskiwin officially opens

About Wetaskiwin's new Giant Tiger:

-- 22,000 square feet -- Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday needs. Established in 1961 in Ottawa's ByWard Market, the privately held company has over 220 locations across Canada and employs over 8,000 team members. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. In 2001, The North West Company entered into a franchise agreement with Giant Tiger Stores Limited to open and operate Giant Tiger stores in Western Canada. The friendly local stores with the iconic yellow tiger logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but they help bring communities together.

For more information on the company, please visit www.gianttiger.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gianttiger and follow us on Twitter @GTboutique.

Giant Tiger, a proud Canadian company since... FOREVER!

About The North West Company

The North West Company is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 229 stores under the retail banners Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, AC Value Center and Cost-U-Less and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$1.8 billion. The North West Company supports sports and recreation, healthy living, education, sustainability, culture and the arts in the communities we serve. Through a master franchise agreement with Giant Tiger Stores Limited, The North West Company operates Giant Tiger franchises in western Canada.

