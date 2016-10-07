Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2016) - Kitrinor Metals Inc. (TSXV: KIT) (the "Company"), announces that Harvey Johnson has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Management would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

Arvin Ramos has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. During the same period, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior mining companies.

About Kitrinor Metals Inc.

Kitrinor is a junior mining exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The Company's activities are currently focused on the exploration and development of the Culroc Property located in the Township of Sothman, Ontario.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Mohan, President and CEO - (416) 366-9192; pmohan@kitrinormetals.com.

