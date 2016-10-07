SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 07, 2016) - The two condominiums at 74 and 76 Museum Way in Corona Heights have just been listed with Mark Peschel from Zephyr Real Estate. The condos have undergone a top-to-bottom remodel with impressive appointments throughout as well as an all-new foundation.

Located on Museum Way right next to Corona Heights Park, and within easy walking distance to the newly-renovated Randall Museum, both condos enjoy views of Twin Peaks, Bernal Heights and Eureka Valley. Each has view terraces, beautiful, engineered "Blue ridge" solid white oak flooring, hydrothermal radiant heat, a new foundation, and one-car, side-by-side parking. Homeowners' dues are very reasonable at $250 each.

74 Museum Way is a four-bedroom, 3.5-bath condo that reads like a house. The three levels of elegant living space cover approximately 2,520 square feet with stunning views from every level. The main level is an open floor plan, ideally suited for entertaining or simply relaxing luxuriously. The upscale kitchen is a chef's delight, and the master bedroom is complemented by the luxurious master bath. Three view balconies and the expansive yard create a tranquil environment. This property is listed at $2,495,000.

76 Museum Way has three bedrooms and 2.5 baths on two levels and approximately 2,360 square feet of exceptional living space. This home is flooded with natural light and views from both levels with exclusive roof rights including already-installed solar panels. The south-facing balcony on the main level creates additional space for entertaining; listed at $2,295,000.

Corona Heights is a small neighborhood built around Corona Heights Park, and both these homes are part of that serene and natural oasis in the heart of the City. The architecture around the community is a pleasing blend of modern and traditional as well as single- and multi-unit homes. Primarily residential, restaurants, shopping and entertainment are nearby in Cole Valley, Duboce Triangle and the Castro. It's an easy walk to the Haight or the Castro and Muni trains.

For open house dates or scheduling an appointment, please contact Mark Peschel at mark@markpeschel.com or 415.203.1712.

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a brand new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

