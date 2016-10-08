CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Trilogy Energy Corp. (TSX: TET) ("Trilogy" or "the Company") is responding to a crude oil pipeline leak in the Kaybob area of central Alberta.

In the afternoon of October 6, 2016, Trilogy discovered a leak in one of its crude oil pipelines within its Kaybob Montney Oil Development, approximately 15 kilometres from the Town of Fox Creek. The Company's emergency response plan was activated, applicable regulatory bodies and third parties were notified and response personnel and equipment were immediately deployed. Since that time, Trilogy crews and related response teams have been on site, assessing the impact of the leak and commencing clean-up. The location of the leak was identified and the pipeline has been isolated. Production from the pipeline has been redirected. There were no injuries due to this incident. Trilogy is currently working to determine the cause of the leak, the volume of the release and the size of the affected area.

All necessary steps and precautions have been taken and Trilogy will continue to utilize all of its resources to protect the health and safety of its employees, contractors, the public and the environment and to remediate the effects of the spill. Trilogy continues to investigate the extent of the impact of the leak as it develops its remediation program. We are working closely with the Alberta Energy Regulator and will continue to do so throughout our response.

Updates regarding this incident will be provided on Trilogy's website www.trilogyenergy.com as further information becomes available.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a petroleum and natural gas-focused Canadian energy corporation that actively develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Trilogy's geographically concentrated assets are primarily high working interest properties that provide abundant low-risk infill drilling opportunities and good access to infrastructure and processing facilities, many of which are operated and controlled by Trilogy. Trilogy's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TET".

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

J.H.T. (Jim) Riddell, Chief Executive Officer

J.B. (John) Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer

M.G. (Michael) Kohut, Chief Financial Officer



Trilogy Energy Corp.

1400 - 332 - 6th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0B2

Phone: (403) 290-2900

Fax: (403) 263-8915



