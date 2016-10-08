Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2016) - Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. (the "Acquiror") wishes to announce that between February 1, 2016 and October 7, 2016, the Acquiror and the controlling shareholder of the Acquiror, Mark T. Brown, acquired ownership and control a total of 400,000 common shares of Paget Minerals Corp. (the "Company") in the public market with prices ranging from $0.025 to $0.065 per share.

The 400,000 common shares of the Company acquired by the Acquiror and Mr. Brown represent approximately 4.31% (basic) and 3.91% (partially diluted) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Following the acquisition, the Acquiror and its controlling shareholder, together, owns and controls 1,550,000 common shares and 950,000 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 16.70% (basic) and 24.44% (partially diluted) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Acquiror and its controlling shareholder acquired the common shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror and its controlling shareholder have no present intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of the Company, but may choose to acquire additional securities of the Company in the future for investment purposes.

This news release is being issued pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the report filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition of the Common Shares is available on the Company's SEDAR profile, and it can also be obtained directly from the Acquiror by contacting the Company at the number shown above.

Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.

Per: "Mark T. Brown"

President

For further information, please call: (604) 687-3520

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.