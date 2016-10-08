This Could Be Huge For FB StockFacebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock continues moving upwards consistently as the company posts impressive growth and launches new products and services.Following the success of its "Instagram Stories" feature, Facebook has moved on to meeting the challenges of its just-launched "Marketplace" feature. However, the social networking giant stays focused on the next big thing in computing, which is sure to take the FB stock much higher.At the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...