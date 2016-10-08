Guangdong Enterprises Seek Sustainable Development as they "Go Global"





NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent launch event of 2015 Report on the Sustainable Development of Chinese Enterprises Overseas kicked off at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, hosted by United Nations Development Programme, the Research Center in State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC). Shen Haixiong, Head of Guangdong Provincial Publicity Department and Chairman of Guangdong International Culture Association, participated and delivered a keynote speech.

Shen stated that the report was in accordance with the development vision that "China hopes to work together with all parties to build an innovative, open, interconnected and inclusive world economy, to achieve robust, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth." He said, Guangdong enterprises were in the period of strategic opportunities of going global. In recent years, a great number of Guangdong enterprises have succeeded in participating in the international investment, which has achieved win-win results with the hosted countries and won good reputations.

Statistics in the report show that Chinese overseas enterprises had paid taxes of 31.19 billion USD to host countries in 2015, with an increase of 62.9% compared to that last year. They have hired 1.225 million foreign employees, which have added 392,000 compared to that at the end of last year. Guangdong enterprises represented by Huawei andTencent have integrated into regional development all over the world with the ideas of "openness, cooperativeness and win-win."

Shen pointed out that Guangdong has attached great importance to information communication and cultural connection with the world. It makes most of our advantages as a great media and Internet province to provide strong support for enterprises and citizens to go global and achieve sustainable development abroad. In recent years, with strengthening news and culture communication as the link and to enhance international communication capacity and work for Belt and Road Initiative as the focus, Guangdong has geared up to advance international communication methods and expand communication channels, attracting large audiences at home and abroad. The province also creates excellent global conditions for promoting jointly discussing, building and sharing.









