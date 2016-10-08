In der Wochensicht ist vorne: TTM Technologies, Inc. 3,84% vor Ibiden Co.Ltd 3,3%, AT&S 2,83%, Shinko Electric Industries 2,33%, Compeq Manufacturing 1,86%, Intel 0,93%, Apple 0,89%, Unimicron Technology Corp 0,75%, Qualcomm Incorporated -0,45% und Semtech Corporation -0,72%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: TTM Technologies, Inc. 9,28% vor Qualcomm Incorporated 8,08% , Ibiden Co.Ltd 7,79% , Apple 5,91% , Intel 4,18% , Unimicron Technology Corp 3,09% , Compeq Manufacturing 2,81% , Shinko Electric Industries 2,23% , Semtech Corporation -0,43% und AT&S -3,85% . Weitere Highlights: TTM Technologies, Inc. ist nun 4 Tage...

