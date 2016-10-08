In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Royal Dutch Shell 5,2% vor BP Plc 4,99%, Gazprom 1,77%, K+S -0,12%, Rio Tinto -0,55%, Exxon -0,62%, Chevron -0,63%, Barrick Gold -12,82%, Silver Standard Resources -15,02% und Goldcorp Inc. -15,2%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Rio Tinto 12,57% vor BP Plc 8,9% , Royal Dutch Shell 7,09% , Gazprom 3,82% , Chevron -0,16% , Exxon -2,07% , K+S -9,16% , Goldcorp Inc. -11,86% , Barrick Gold -13,88% und Silver Standard Resources -18,82% . Weitere Highlights: BP Plc ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (5,22% Zuwachs von 450 auf 473,5). Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Barrick Gold 112,21%...

