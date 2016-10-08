Icelandair Group hf. has entered into an agreement with Pareto Securities to look into the possibility of issuing USD denominated bonds. If the transaction will be completed the proceeds will be used to finance pre-delivery payments for new aircraft and general corporate purposes. Meetings with possible investors will take place as of October 10th 2016.



Further information:



Bogi Nils Bogason CFO, Icelandair Group bogi@icelandairgroup.is Tel: +354 665 88 01



Markus Wirenhammar Head of Debt Capital Markets, Pareto Securities mw@paretosec.com Tel: +46 70 872 51 86