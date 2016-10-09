The bond market will be center stage in 2017, and will be the primary driver of markets. That is the key outlook for 2017 by the Investing Haven research team. The chart in this article reveals at a glance our bond market outlook for 2017, and, in doing so, also determines the general market outlook for 2017. We wrote recently that a new trend is developing, as explained in A Primary Market Trend In 2017. In particular, interest rates are on the rise since this summer, and, in doing so, they are influencing other leading assets (stocks, gold, commodities, currencies). That is the basis of intermarket analysis. The challenge to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...