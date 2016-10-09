The German stock index DAX is one of the key stock indexes in the world, and, by far, the leading index in Europe. Our viewpoint is that the DAX stock market index will be bullish in 2017. This is, coincidentally, in line with Bloomberg's DAX stock market forecast published a year ago. Our bullish forecast is based on two key findings: The long term DAX chart which is displayed below. The primary market trend in 2017 which we expect to encourage risk taking (favoring stocks). Let's revise which bullish elements we see on the DAX stock market chart, and how we come to the ...

